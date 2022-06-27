william l. klein
Northwestern University
Evanston, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Dementia
Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center, Rush University
Chicago, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Aging and Risk Factors for Dementia
Federal University of Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia
Georgetown University
Washington, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Translational Research in Dementia
School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith Health, Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Dementia Care
Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences
Leipzig, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Imaging and Diagnostic tools for Dementia
University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia
University of Patras
Patras, Greece
Associate Editor
Aging and Risk Factors for Dementia
University of Montreal
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Imaging and Diagnostic tools for Dementia
University for Foreigners Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Associate Editor
Imaging and Diagnostic tools for Dementia
Queensland University of Technology
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Dementia Care
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Associate Editor
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia
Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education And Research (IPGMER)
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia
Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Brighton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Aging and Risk Factors for Dementia
Kore University of Enna
Enna, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Aging and Risk Factors for Dementia