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School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith Health, Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Dementia Care
Queensland University of Technology
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Dementia Care
Faculty of Health, Deakin Univeristy
Burwood, Australia
Associate Editor
Dementia Care
Faculty of Health, University of Canberra
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Dementia Care