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Federal University of Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Associate Editor
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia
Kore University of Enna
Enna, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia
UMR7275 Institut de Pharmacologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire (IPMC)
Valbonne, France
Associate Editor
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia