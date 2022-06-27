Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Northwestern University
Evanston , United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Dementia
Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center, Rush University
Chicago , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Aging and Risk Factors for Dementia
Van Andel Institute
Grand Rapids , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Genetics and Biomarkers of Dementia
Georgetown University
Washington , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Translational Research in Dementia