Scope

The Aging and Risk Factors for Dementia section of Frontiers in Dementia publishes high-quality translational and clinical biomedical human studies. Fields of focus in this section include the effects of aging and a range of risk factors on dementia risk, the manifestations of neurocognitive dysfunction and related conditions, and the neurobiological underpinnings linking age and risk factors to dementia. Such fundamental topics are critical to advancing scientific knowledge about dementia and ultimately have an impact on clinical care and improved public health for persons with, and at risk for dementia.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

· Aging effects on dementia including in studies using a life course approach

· Biologic and exposome factors that increase or decrease dementia risk, including potentially modifiable risk factors

· Studies on aging and risk factors among diverse populations

· Innovative studies on aging and risk factors including those using novel and robust study designs, or new analytic approaches in the study of aging and risk factors in dementia (e.g., analyses of big data)

· Effects of aging and risk factors on neurocognitive dysfunction and related conditions such as motor dysfunction and psychiatric comorbidities

· Human studies that examine the neurobiological underpinnings linking age and risk factors to dementia including using dementia biomarkers in blood, on neuroimaging, or otherwise

All studies are required to contribute insights into the effects of aging and risk factors on dementia. Studies addressing molecular, -omic, or basic or non-human studies do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to another section of Frontiers in Dementia, or to a different specialized journal as appropriate.