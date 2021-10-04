Scope

The Aging and Risk Factors for Dementia section is dedicated to publishing high-quality, multidisciplinary research, focused on the impact of aging and a range of risk factors on dementia.

Led by Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis from Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center, Rush University, this Frontiers in Dementia section welcomes submissions which connect the understanding of aging and risk factors to the development and progression of dementia.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aging effects on dementia, including studies using a life course approach;

biologic and exposome factors that influence dementia risk, including potentially modifiable risk factors;

effects of aging and risk factors on neurocognitive dysfunction and related conditions, such as motor dysfunction and psychiatric comorbidities;

human studies examining the neurobiological underpinnings linking age and risk factors to dementia;

innovative studies on aging and risk factors, including those using novel and robust study designs or new analytic approaches in the study of aging and risk factors in dementia (e.g., analyses of big data);

studies on aging and risk factors among diverse populations

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This section does not consider studies that primarily address molecular, -omic, basic or non-human research, or those that lack a fundamental basis in aging and risk factors for dementia. Submissions not in the scope of this section may be better suited for other sections of Frontiers in Dementia, or other Frontiers journals.

All Frontiers in Dementia publications require person-centered language. We will not consider manuscripts that label, belittle, or depersonalize people living with dementia. All authors, editors, and reviewers should consult the person-centered language guidelines provided by Alzheimer's societies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in dementia research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Dementia also offers the following specialty sections: