Specialty chief editor magdalena sastre Imperial College London London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia

Scope The Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia section of Frontiers in Dementia publishes high-quality research papers on fundamental and basic mechanisms across the field of dementia. This is a crucial area of dementia research, answering questions about the mechanisms of dementia at the cellular and molecular level, thereby advancing our understanding of the disease and resulting in methods for prevention and treatment. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Research on animal models of dementia · Molecular and cellular mechanisms of amyloidosis. · Molecular and cellular mechanisms of tauopathies. · Basic mechanisms of frontotemporal dementias · Molecular and cellular mechanisms of vascular dementia · Molecular mechanisms of treatments for dementia · Molecular imaging in dementia All studies must contribute insights into cellular and molecular processes. Reports dealing with clinical aspects of dementia do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized sections.

Facts Short name Front. Dement.

Abbreviation frdem

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

