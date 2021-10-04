Scope

The Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms of Dementia section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the fundamental processes underlying dementia at the cellular and molecular levels.

Led by Dr. Sergio Ferreira from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, this multidisciplinary section of Frontiers in Dementia welcomes submissions which provide insights into the mechanisms of the disease and contribute to the development of prevention and treatment methods.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models of dementia

basic mechanisms of frontotemporal dementias

molecular and cellular mechanisms of amyloidosis

molecular and cellular mechanisms of tauopathies

molecular and cellular mechanisms of vascular dementia

molecular imaging in dementia

molecular mechanisms of treatments for dementia

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of cellular and molecular mechanisms of dementia, contributing to the development of prevention and treatment methods (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

Reports dealing with clinical or genetic aspects of dementia, or without cellular or molecular mechanistic insights, do not fall within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dementia research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Dementia also offers the following specialty sections: