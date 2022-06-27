Scope

Dementia Care aims to serve scientists, health professionals, carers and people living with dementia by publishing original research and review articles that empower people living with dementia and their carers, thus improving quality of life and care. Caring with dignity and respect is essential for the future of dementia care and research, especially as there is currently no cure available. The impact of dementia is enormous for the person living with dementia, their carer and society. This section promotes the international exchange of research ideas from various cultures and accepts articles from across disciplines that manage dementia care.

Dementia Care aims to publish the most exemplary peer-reviewed research in the field. The section addresses the mental health and physical changes associated with dementia and the associated carer burden, workforce issues, psychosocial interventions and quality of life and care of people living with dementia. We are interested in papers that explore technology development and evaluation for people with dementia, especially those using a co-design approach and digitalisation. Furthermore, we are interested in receiving papers on fundamental care, quality indicators related to dementia care and relationships.

We accept manuscripts from all methodological approaches including conceptual papers on the theoretical aspects of caring, and welcome novel approaches to the care of people living with dementia.