Scope

The Dementia Care section is dedicated to publishing high-quality, multidisciplinary research focused on enhancing the quality of life and care for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers.

Led by Dr. Wendy Moyle from Griffith University, this Frontiers in Dementia section aims to publish the most exemplary peer-reviewed research in the field and promotes the international exchange of research ideas from various cultures and across disciplines that manage dementia care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

carer burden and workforce issues;

co-design approaches in technology development and evaluation;

digitalization in dementia care;

fundamental care and quality indicators;

mental health and physical changes associated with dementia;

psychosocial interventions;

relationships in dementia care;

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of dementia care, focusing on improving the lives of those affected by the condition and their caregivers. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Dementia Care section does not consider studies focusing solely on general geriatric care or basic neuroscience research without clear implications for dementia care or caregiver wellbeing.

All Frontiers in Dementia publications require person-centered language. We will not consider manuscripts that label, belittle, or depersonalize people living with dementia. All authors, editors, and reviewers should consult the person-centered language guidelines provided by Alzheimer's societies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dementia care to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Dementia also offers the following specialty sections: