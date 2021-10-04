Scope

The Translational Research in Dementia section aims to publish research that focuses on advancing our understanding of dementia and its potential treatments through the translation of pre-clinical findings into human clinical trials.

Under the leadership of Dr. Charbel Moussa from Georgetown University, the Translational Research in Dementia section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of dementia research, connecting pre-clinical evidence with human studies and interventions.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

pre-clinical evidence of disease mechanisms translating to potential therapeutic strategies in humans

developing tools and methods to translate pre-clinical findings into human data

dementia mechanisms in animal models and computational methods

investigating pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions to modify disease mechanisms and halt dementia progression

utilizing reverse-translation to inform pre-clinical studies and identify new therapies and non-clinical interventions

tailoring biomarker measurements to specific types of dementia and accounting for confounding clinical and non-clinical factors

establishing new therapies with adequate pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics parameters in animal models and humans

Submissions to the Translational Research in Dementia section should provide comprehensive knowledge about the translational aspects of dementia research, including the development of potential therapies and interventions. This section does not publish articles that solely focus on basic molecular and cellular mechanisms without a clear rationale for studying human disease and potential therapies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Translational Research in Dementia to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Dementia also offers the following specialty sections: