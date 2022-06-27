charbel moussa
Georgetown University
Washington , United States
The Translational Research in Dementia section of Frontiers in Dementia publishes high-quality basic research and pre-clinical data that are translatable to human clinical trials and treatments across many areas of dementia. The section accepts articles that focus on basic research with clear translational aspects, translational research and clinical interventions, policy and editorials.
Translational Research in Dementia is an open-access platform and covers multiple areas of research that include, but are not limited to:
· Increasing our understanding of dementia and bridging the gap between pre-clinical evidence of disease mechanisms and therapeutic strategies in humans.
· Providing tools, methods, and research to overcome the “Valley of Death” that embodies an overall inability to translate pre-clinical findings and disease mechanisms into measurable and interpretable human data.
· Fostering translational research that establishes or augments our understanding of disease mechanisms in animal models, computational methods, and latest methods and technologies to tailor a biomarker system that reliably measures dementia mechanisms and molecular pathways to provide a robust read-out of drug actions.
· Contributing to the understanding of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions to modify disease mechanisms and halt the progression of dementia
· Utilising reverse-translation, or the use of our knowledge of human genomic and epigenomic data, proteomics and other omics to understand longitudinal and cross-sectional changes in human disease and direct use of these data to plan pre-clinical studies that would help in validation of disease mechanisms and potential drug targets to find new therapies (i.e. small molecules) and non-clinical interventions to modify disease.
· Since not “all dementias are equally created”, therefore, tailoring a biomarker measurement to translate pre-clinical and animal studies into human research and vice-versa will require an understanding of the type of dementia being studied and other confounding clinical and non-clinical factors.
· Establishing new therapies and demonstrating adequate pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics parameters in animal models and humans via rigorous pharmacology and demonstration of target engagement.
Translational Research in Dementia targets a diverse and multidisciplinary audience, including scientists, physicians, clinicians, patients and patient advocacy groups and policymakers. Translational Research in Dementia provides an open-access platform for researchers, in academia and industry, physicians and educators to better understand the limitations and strengths of the proposed hypotheses and mechanisms of actions, design, systems and methods to measure the impacts of interventions in preclinical research and provide feasibility for clinical studies and non-pharmacological interventions to treat human dementia.
Translational Research in Dementia does not publish articles that solely focus on basic molecular and cellular mechanisms without a rationale or clear translational nature to study human disease and potential therapies.
Short name
Front. Dement.
Abbreviation
frdem
Electronic ISSN
Coming soon
Indexed in
Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE
Translational Research in Dementia welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code.
All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Translational Research in Dementia, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.
