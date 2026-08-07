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Histology of human salivary gland tissue, show epithelium tissue, connective tissue serous and mucous gland with microscope view; Shutterstock ID 688669657; purchase_order: -; job: -; client: -; other: -

    Frontiers in Dental Medicine

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