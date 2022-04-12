martha j somerman
University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Dental Medicine
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Dental Materials
Università Link Campus
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
University of Otago
Dunedin, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Endodontics
The Ohio State University
Columbus, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Dentistry
Oregon Health and Science University
Portland, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Oral-Systemic Immunology
The Forsyth Institute
Cambridge, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Periodontics
Yonsei University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Regenerative Dentistry
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Oral-Systemic Immunology
ADA Science & Research Institute, American Dental Association
Gaithersburg, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Systems Integration
King's College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Regenerative Dentistry
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Reconstructive Dentistry
Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Hamad Medical Corporation
Doha, Qatar
Associate Editor
Reconstructive Dentistry
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Oral-Systemic Immunology
São Leopoldo Mandic School
Campinas, Brazil
Associate Editor
Periodontics