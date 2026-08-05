Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our rigorous, transparent peer review process combines expert review and constructive dialogue to strengthen your manuscript.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Università Link Campus
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
School of Dentistry, University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Department of Biomaterials, Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine