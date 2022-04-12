stefania cantore
Università Link Campus
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
School of Dentistry, University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Department of Biomaterials, Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Faculty of Dentistry of Bauru, University of São Paulo
Bauru, Brazil
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Academic Centre for Dentistry Amsterdam, VU Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
The Forsyth Institute
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS)
Bhubaneswar, India
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Department of Oral Diagnosis, Faculty of Dentistry, Naresuan University
Phitsanulok, Thailand
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
Procter & Gamble (United States)
Cincinnati, United States
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine
University of Kentucky
Lexington, United States
Associate Editor
Aging and Dental Medicine