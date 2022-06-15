Mission & scope

Frontiers in Dental Medicine is an interdisciplinary journal that focuses on understanding how dental, oral, and craniofacial health and diseases impact the human body.

Led by Field Chief Editor Martha J Somerman (Chevy Chase, USA), the mission of Frontiers in Dental Medicine is to accelerate oral and overall health outcomes for communities and welcomes research contributions that integrate biological, behavioral, and social factors. Frontiers in Dental Medicine is indexed in Scopus, DOAJ, Web of Science (ESCI), and PubMed.

The journal seeks contributions from researchers where dental-oral health is an integral part of investigations on overall health mechanisms; topics include, but are not limited to:

aging and dental medicine

dental materials

endodontics

oral-systemic immunology

pediatric dentistry

periodontics

reconstructive dentistry

regenerative dentistry

systems integration.

The journal is particularly interested in transdisciplinary research and clinical research bridging the gap between dental-oral health and other medical areas, to address disparities in oral health and access to care, with an aim to improve the quality of life and well-being for all communities. Without a comprehensive and integrated approach to medical science that includes dental and oral health, public policy will never provide the best answers to prevention, early detection and treatment for the most common diseases, as well as many rare ones.

The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being.

Frontiers in Dental Medicine and Frontiers in Oral Health are complementary journals with a common goal of synergistically improving health and quality of life globally. Manuscripts relating to population-oriented research and health promotion articles are not suitable for publication in this journal and would be better suited to Frontiers in Oral Health.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as bibliometric studies, NHANES studies, or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Dental Medicine is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.