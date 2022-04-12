Main content

Specialty chief editor jeffrey ebersole University of Nevada, Las Vegas Las Vegas , United States Specialty Chief Editor Aging and Dental Medicine

Scope The Aging and Dental Medicine section of Frontiers in Dental Medicine publishes high-quality applied and clinical/translational research across the field of aging. Age and aging are clear modulators of an array of oral health features and are a critical component of oral-systemic health and the field of dental medicine. This section will focus on addressing crucial questions regarding the impact of chronological age and the process of aging on biological attributes of the oral cavity tissues and interactions with biomaterials. This multi-disciplinary area will solicit significant advances in this broad research area, including, but not limited to: - Age effects on major oral diseases, eg. caries, periodontal disease(s), cancer - General health effects of aging impact on the oral cavity - Age effects on dental biomaterials - Biological basis for aging modulation of host-bacterial interactions - Age effects on tissue regeneration - Age effects on dental therapeutic strategies and outcomes Published studies must promote novel findings that influence our understanding of the interplay between age and health/diseases in the oral cavity. This section will focus primarily on preclinical models and clinical/translational studies of aging and operates in close collaboration with our sister journal, Frontiers in Oral Health, targeting fundamental and basic sciences discoveries of oral health and aging. Frontiers in Dental Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Dent. Med

Abbreviation fdmed

Electronic ISSN 2673-4915

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Aging and Dental Medicine welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Aging and Dental Medicine, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.