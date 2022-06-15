Scope

The Aging and Dental Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between aging and oral health.

Led by Dr. Stefania Cantore from the Link Campus University (Italy), the Aging and Dental Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dental medicine, which explore the connection between chronological age, the aging process, and oral health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

age effects on dental biomaterials

age effects on dental therapeutic strategies and outcomes

age effects on major oral diseases, such as caries, periodontal disease(s), and cancer

age effects on tissue regeneration

biological basis for aging modulation of host-bacterial interactions

general health effects of aging impact on the oral cavity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the influence of age and aging on oral health and diseases, as well as their implications for dental medicine.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of aging and oral health, and their implications for dental medicine, contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dental medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.