carlos abellan beteta
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Coe College
Cedar Rapids, United States
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Community Reviewer
Detectors Apparatus and Methods
Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Materials for Detectors
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Detectors Apparatus and Methods
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Geneva, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Data Acquisitions Methods and Readout Electronics
Cranfield University
Cranfield, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Materials for Detectors
Laboratory of Instrumentation and Experimental Physics of Particles, University of Coimbra
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
National Institute of Nuclear Physics of Rome Sapienza
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Brookhaven National Laboratory (DOE)
Upton, United States
Community Reviewer
Materials for Detectors
National Institute of Nuclear Physics of Milano Bicocca
Milano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
G2E.lab CNRS
Grenoble, France
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Materials for Detectors
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Geneva, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Community Reviewer
Detectors Apparatus and Methods