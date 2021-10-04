Scope

The Data Acquisition Methods and Readout Electronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of hardware, software, and firmware for detectors in scientific experiments across wide ranging applications.

Led by Dr. Alberto Valero from the Institute of Corpuscular Physics, University of Valencia, the Data Acquisition Methods and Readout Electronics section welcomes submissions related to the acquisition and processing of data, including electronics design, instrumentation, signal processing, and data analysis.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

data analysis: event reconstruction, pattern recognition, statistical analysis, and data management and storage systems

electronics design: development of readout systems, trigger systems, front-end electronics, analog and digital electronics, and custom integrated circuits for specific detector applications

instrumentation: design, construction, and testing of detector instrumentation and support structures for various detector technologies such as gas detectors, semiconductor detectors, scintillators, and calorimeters

signal processing: noise reduction, filtering, digitization, hardware-based signal processing in FPGAs and DSPs, and software-based algorithms for signal analysis in GPUs or CPUs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the acquisition and processing of data in the context of detector science and technology.

The aim of the section is to provide a forum for researchers and practitioners to share their work and to promote the advancement of detector technology. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.