carlos abellan beteta
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Coe College
Cedar Rapids, United States
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Laboratory of Instrumentation and Experimental Physics of Particles, University of Coimbra
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
National Institute of Nuclear Physics of Rome Sapienza
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
National Institute of Nuclear Physics of Milano Bicocca
Milano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
G2E.lab CNRS
Grenoble, France
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Geneva, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Jefferson Lab (DOE)
Newport News, United States
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare di Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Nagoya University
Nagoya, Japan
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
University of Rijeka
Rijeka, Croatia
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology
Dolgoprudny, Russia
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Community Reviewer
Detector Physics