Scope

The Detectors Apparatus and Methods section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing detector technology, concepts, and methods for radiation detection across various applications.

Led by Dr. João Veloso from the Department of Physics at the University of Aveiro, the Detectors Apparatus and Methods section welcomes submissions on design, modelling, development, implementation, studies and commissioning of detectors apparatus and related detection methods.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

advances in multi-functional and hybrid detectors

apparatus Design and Development

calibration techniques

light detection from VUV to NIR

medical imaging and biomedical applications

miniaturization and integration

particle accelerators, particle and high energy physics, astroparticle, and nuclear processes

sensitivity and specificity improvements

sensor design and fabrication

simulation tools and modeling for detector development

solid state, liquid, gaseous and hybrid solutions

X- and gamma spectroscopy, detection of synchrotron and free electron lasers radiation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the detectors apparatus and related detection methods.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of detector science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.