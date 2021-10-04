Scope

The Materials for Detectors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and understanding of materials for radiation detectors, for use in various application areas.

Led by Dr. Paul Sellin from the University of Surrey, the Materials for Detectors section welcomes submissions on all aspects of detector materials, from a fundamental understanding of material properties and radiation interaction processes, through to more applied studies of the electrical and optical performance of detector materials and their influence on detector performance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

compound and wide bandgap semiconductors

cryogenic and gaseous detector materials

electrical and optical performance of detector materials

environmental stability and radiation hardness

inorganic and organic scintillator crystals, ceramics, and sintered scintillators

material synthesis and crystal growth

organic materials

perovskite materials

plastics and scintillators based on perovskites and nanoparticles

radiation damage and radiation interaction processes

silicon and germanium semiconductors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the properties, synthesis, and performance of detector materials in various applications.

Many technologies are used today to produce a broad range of radiation detectors, which are applied across many different scientific and industrial sectors. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of detector science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.