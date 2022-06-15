Scope

The Cognitive Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of cognitive development across the human lifespan.

Led by Dr. Stephanie M. Carlson from the University of Minnesota, the Cognitive Development section welcomes submissions in various domains of cognitive development, which aim to enhance knowledge and promote innovation in the field.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural, non-Western, and ecological contexts, to provide a comprehensive understanding of cognitive development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

conceptual development

cognitive development and language (e.g., multilingualism)

developmental cognitive neuroscience

development of attention, memory, and learning

executive function

imagination and creativity

neurodivergent populations

nonhuman research with insights for human cognitive development

social and cultural context of learning

social cognition

social emotional learning

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of cognitive development, contributing to a better understanding of the processes and mechanisms involved in human development and learning.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that are related to the topics mentioned above and that contribute to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cognitive development to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.