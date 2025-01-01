Each article we publish is of the highest quality, thanks to collaboration between authors, editors and reviewers, who include many of the world's best scientists and scholars. We understand the potential impact of published research both on future research and on society and do not support superficial review, light review or no-review publishing models. Research must be certified by peers before entering a stream of knowledge that may eventually reach the public and shape society.

We use the single anonymized peer review model:

The reviewers' identities are not made visible to the author

The authors' identities are visible to the reviewer

Reviewer and the author identities are visible to the decision-making editor.

Reviewers interact with the handling editor and the authors. Editor and reviewer names and affiliations are published on all Frontiers' articles.

Frontiers applies the most rigorous and unbiased reviews, established in the high standards of our review system. Only the top certified research, evaluated objectively through quantitative online article level metrics, is disseminated to increasingly wider communities as it gradually climbs the tiers of our tiering system from specialized expert readership towards public understanding.

We have a number of procedures in place to support and ensure the quality of the research articles that are published: