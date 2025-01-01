Article types
We offer multiple article types to maximize your options for disseminating your work.
Some article types, such as those that mention medicine, are section-specific. Only article types that appear in the drop-down menu during the submission process are available for submission to the selected specialty section. Please refer to your preferred journal and specialty section to clarify which article types are available.
Ensure that any manuscript you submit conforms to the Committee on Publication Ethics (COPE) and the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors (ICMJE) recommendations for ethics, as well as to Frontiers' general article requirements. All submitted manuscripts will be checked by plagiarism detection software.
All Frontiers' articles are peer-reviewed, receive a DOI, are citable, published in PDF and HTML format, and submitted for indexing in relevant digital archives.
More useful information about submitting:
Eligible for fee support?
If your institution is partnered with us you can benefit from full or partial support for article processing charges (APCs) on manuscripts you submit.
If you want to benefit from support to publish open access, recommend our institutional partnerships program to your librarian.