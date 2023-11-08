Mission & scope

Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on advancing research and knowledge in disaster and emergency medicine.

Led by Field Chief Editor Charles Cairns from Drexel University, Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine welcomes research contributions in various domains of disaster and emergency medicine, aiming to bridge the gap between emergency healthcare systems and the overall health of populations affected by disasters and emergencies. Topics include, but are not limited to:

disaster medicine

geriatric emergency medicine

pediatric emergency medicine

emergency health services

resuscitation and cardiac emergency medicine

toxicology and emergency medicine

rapid assessment and treatment of potentially life-threatening illness and injury

cost-effective, rapid, and accurate diagnostic strategies

reduction of unnecessary empiric treatment, ed overcrowding, and unnecessary hospitalizations

systems to manage clinical information and disaster response

preclinical models of time-sensitive disease states relevant to disaster and emergency medicine

The journal also welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being by addressing key aspects of disaster and emergency medicine relevant to enhancing health outcomes and ensuring the well-being of individuals and communities affected by disasters and emergencies. Contributions may include but are not limited to, research on improving emergency healthcare delivery systems, enhancing disaster preparedness and response strategies, optimizing clinical interventions in emergency settings, mitigating the impact of emergencies on vulnerable populations, and promoting resilience and recovery in the aftermath of disasters.

All studies must contribute insights into disaster and emergency medicine relevant to clinical practice and disaster response.

Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine is committed to advancing developments in the field of disaster and emergency medicine by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.

We are pleased to announce BeSEDiM (Belgian Society of Emergency and Disaster Medicine) as an affiliated partner. The goal of BeSEDiM is to promote the scientific development of emergency medicine and disaster medicine in Belgium through training, education, and clinical research. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration together.