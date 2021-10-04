All studies must contribute insights into disaster and emergency medicine relevant to clinical practice and disaster response.

The Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine journal publishes high-quality basic, translational, clinical and population-based research across the field of disaster and emergency medicine. Disaster medicine is an increasingly important area that intersects emergency medicine with disaster management. Emergency Medicine research spans time-sensitive emergency care in the broadest possible range of patients, multiple and individual organ systems, emergency medical services, regionalized healthcare systems and population health. Key areas of research focus on the discovery and application of time-critical diagnostics, decision-making, treatments and policies that save lives, prevent or reduce disability, and restore human health. Areas covered by this journal include, but are not limited to:

Submission

Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine is composed of the following Specialty Sections:

The specialty sections of Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine welcome submission of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review.

When submitting a manuscript to Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the specialty sections. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective specialty section.