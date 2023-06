Mission & scope

The Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine journal publishes high-quality basic, translational, clinical and population-based research across the field of disaster and emergency medicine. Disaster medicine is an increasingly important area that intersects emergency medicine with disaster management. Emergency Medicine research spans time-sensitive emergency care in the broadest possible range of patients, multiple and individual organ systems, emergency medical services, regionalized healthcare systems and population health. Key areas of research focus on the discovery and application of time-critical diagnostics, decision-making, treatments and policies that save lives, prevent or reduce disability, and restore human health. Areas covered by this journal include, but are not limited to:

• Disaster Medicine

• Geriatric Emergency Medicine

• Pediatric Emergency Medicine

• Emergency Health Services

• Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine

• Toxicology and Emergency Medicine

• Rapid assessment and treatment of potentially life-threatening illness and injury

• Cost-effective, rapid, and accurate diagnostic strategies

• Reduction of unnecessary empiric treatment, ED overcrowding, and unnecessary hospitalisations

• Systems to manage clinical information and disaster response

• Preclinical models of times-sensitive disease states relevant to disaster and emergency medicine

All studies must contribute insights into disaster and emergency medicine relevant to clinical practice and disaster response.

We're pleased to announce BeSEDiM (Belgian Society of Emergency and Disaster Medicine) as an affiliated partner. The goal of BeSEDiM is to promote the scientific development of emergency medicine and disaster medicine in Belgium through training, education and clinical research.

We look forward to a fruitful collaboration together.