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Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Disaster and Emergency Medicine
University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Emergency Health Services
Vrije University Brussels
Brussels, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Disaster Medicine
Ghent University Hospital
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
Highlighted sectionExplore section
Explore section
Original Research
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Disaster Medicine
General Commentary
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Disaster Medicine
Mini Review
Published on 02 Jul 2026
in Disaster Medicine
Review
Published on 21 Apr 2026
in Disaster Medicine
Original Research
Published on 30 Mar 2026
in Disaster Medicine
Case Report
Published on 26 Mar 2026
in Disaster Medicine
Editorial
Published on 27 Feb 2026
in Disaster Medicine
Original Research
Published on 12 Feb 2026
in Disaster Medicine
Community Case Study
Published on 23 Jan 2026
in Disaster Medicine
Original Research
Published on 10 Dec 2025
in Disaster Medicine
Community Case Study
Published on 08 Dec 2025
in Disaster Medicine
Original Research
Published on 20 Nov 2025
in Disaster Medicine
Original Research
Published on 29 Oct 2025
in Disaster Medicine
Opinion
Published on 15 Oct 2025
in Disaster Medicine
General Commentary
Published on 10 Sep 2025
in Disaster Medicine
Review
Published on 06 Aug 2025
in Disaster Medicine