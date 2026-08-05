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Vrije University Brussels
Brussels, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Disaster Medicine
Istanbul Medeniyet University, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Óbuda University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine