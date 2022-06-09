ives hubloue
Vrije University Brussels
Brussels, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Disaster Medicine
Istanbul Medeniyet University, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Emergency Medicine
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Baltimore, United States
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Óbuda University
Budapest, Hungary
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
International Committee of the Red Cross (Switzerland)
Geneva, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Biruni Universitesi Tip Fakultesi
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Boston University
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
CRIMEDIM-Center for Research and Training in Disaster Medicine, Humanitarian Aid and Global Health, University of Eastern Piedmont
Novara, Italy
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
University Hospital RWTH Aachen
Aachen, Germany
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Ochsner Medical Center
New Orleans, United States
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv, Israel
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
King Saud University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Medical University of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
EveryWhere Schools
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine
Jordan University of Science and Technology
Irbid, Jordan
Associate Editor
Disaster Medicine