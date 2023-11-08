Scope

The Emergency Health Services section aims to publish research that focuses on the intersection of acute care services, healthcare delivery, public health, and health policy in the context of emergency medicine and disaster response.

Under the guidance of Dr. Theodore Chan from the University of California, San Diego, the Emergency Health Services section encourages submissions that explore the various aspects of emergency medicine, emphasizing the critical interplay between individual patient care and the broader healthcare services ecosystem at the community and regional levels.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

acute care systems (trauma, cardiovascular, pediatric)

emergency care delivery systems

emergency medical services and pre-hospital care

epidemiology of acute care and disasters

future of emergency medicine

healthcare administration

healthcare economics

healthcare technology in emergency care and disasters

public health and emergency medicine

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of emergency health services and healthcare delivery systems, focusing on both individual and population-level care.

The Emergency Health Services section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general medicine topics without a fundamental basis in emergency care, pre-hospital services, or disaster response.

In particular, the Emergency Health Services section welcomes submissions across the full list of topics within its scope which contribute to SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Emergency Health Services to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.