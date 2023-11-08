Scope

The Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing knowledge and improving practices in emergency cardiac care and resuscitation.

Guided by Dr. Patrick Van De Voorde from Ghent University Hospital, the Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine section invites submissions across various domains of emergency medicine, aiming to enhance understanding and facilitate collaboration in this critical field.

Topics considered within the scope of this section encompass:

economic analysis

education in resuscitation

ethical questions about resuscitation

heart failure and coronary pathology

implementation strategies and guidelines for resuscitation and cardiac emergency medicine

manikin studies

out-of-hospital and in-hospital resuscitation and resuscitation in special circumstances and environments

pre-hospital cardiac emergency care

rhythm disorders

systems of care for cardiac emergencies and resuscitation

team management in resuscitation and cardiac emergencies

use of diagnostics in acute cardiology and resuscitation

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth insights into the various aspects of emergency cardiac care, resuscitation, and related topics, contributing to the overall improvement of patient outcomes in this vital area of medicine.

The articles in this section focus on the care of adolescents and adults in the acute setting. Articles about children will primarily be the remit of the Paediatric Emergency Medicine section in this journal and/or of the existing Frontiers in Paediatrics journal.

The section welcomes submissions which support the universal formula for survival which defines patient outcome as the product of science, education and implementation to advance emergency medicine in line with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.