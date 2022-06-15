Scope

The Dermatologic Drugs section is dedicated to publishing high-quality research that advances the discovery, development, and mechanistic understanding of novel therapeutics for skin diseases.

Led by Dr. Ayman Grada, MD, MS, of Case Western Reserve University, the Dermatologic Drugs section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dermatologic drug discovery, which address the unmet needs of patients with skin diseases and disorders. Our mission is to address the significant unmet needs of patients through innovative and impactful scientific contributions.

We welcome original research, clinical trials, authoritative reviews, and translational studies in all areas of dermatologic drug development. We particularly encourage authoritative reviews that articulate gaps in current treatment landscapes and highlight opportunities for therapeutic innovation. Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Early Discovery & Design Design, synthesis, and structure–function relationship studies

Identification and validation of new therapeutic targets and disease pathways

Applications of AI and machine learning in drug discovery and target prediction Mechanistic & Preclinical Studies Mechanistic investigations into the molecular and cellular actions of dermatologic drugs

Drug repurposing for dermatologic indications Clinical Development Clinical trials assessing safety, efficacy, and biomarkers of investigational treatments

Biomarker discovery and validation to enable precision dermatologic therapies

Pharmacogenomics and individualized approaches to dermatologic drug development Real-World Evidence Real-world data and evidence generation to evaluate treatment effectiveness and inform clinical use

Regulatory science, policy perspectives, and translational strategies to accelerate drug approval and patient access

Submissions should provide rigorous, insightful contributions that enhance understanding and improve outcomes for patients with skin diseases.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dermatologic drug discovery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.