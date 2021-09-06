giovanni adami
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Department of Development and Regeneration, Faculty of Medicine, KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chavez
Mexico, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Rosario University
Bogotá, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Camerino
Camerino, Italy
Community Reviewer
Substance-Based Medical Devices
Hospital Alemán
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Department of Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties, School of Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Genoa
Genova, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Hospital Angeles Pedregal
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Independent researcher
Trikala, Greece
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Trier
Trier, Germany
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Drug Consultation Center, Assaf Harofeh Medical Center
Zerifin, Israel
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
The Parker Institute, Copenhagen University Hospital
Copenhagen, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Mississippi
Oxford, United States
Community Reviewer
Advanced Methods in Pharmacovigilance and Pharmacoepidemiology