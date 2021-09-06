karel allegaert
Department of Development and Regeneration, Faculty of Medicine, KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Department of Development and Regeneration, Faculty of Medicine, KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
University of Trier
Trier, Germany
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Drug Consultation Center, Assaf Harofeh Medical Center
Zerifin, Israel
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3rd Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Department of Emergency Medicine and Services, Helsinki University Central Hospital
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Klinik für Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe, Universitätsklinikum Ulm
Ulm, Germany
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz
Mainz, Germany
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Royal Hospital for Women
Randwick, Australia
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
aristotle university of thessaloniki, medical school
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Morsani College of Medicine, USF Health
Tampa, United States
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Laboratory for the Study of Law and Bioethics, Faculty of Law, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3rd Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, United States
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Pharmakovigilanz- und Beratungszentrum für Embryonaltoxikologie, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Maternal-Fetal Medicine