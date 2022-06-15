Scope

The Pharmaceutical Policy and Regulation section is dedicated to advancing the understanding and development of effective pharmaceutical policies and regulatory practices concerning benefit-risk monitoring and post-authorization activities of medicines, dietary supplements and medical devices.

Led by Prof. Giampiero Mazzaglia from the University of Milano-Bicocca, the section welcomes submissions in the various domains of regulatory science of pharmaceuticals, in particular drug development and approval processes, pharmacovigilance and risk management, health economics and market access, implementation science. It aims to provide a platform for research and discussion on how policies can improve drug safety and efficacy during the entire drug lifecycle, both in pre- and post-marketing setting.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

drug benefit-risk profile evaluation methods and frameworks

real-world evidence support in clinical development and post-authorization monitoring

methods and studies to evaluate the impact of regulatory measures on drug safety and public health outcomes

implementation and outcomes of Risk Management Systems (RMS)

effectiveness of post-authorization safety studies in detecting and addressing long-term drug safety issues

ongoing and updated regulations concerning medicines (and dietary supplements and medical device) across different national/international regulatory agencies

drug policies applied at international, national and loco-regional levels

regulatory challenges and solutions in the context of global drug safety

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

We encourage submissions of Original Research, Reviews and Systematic Reviews, Policy Brief, General Commentary and Case Reports that provide insightful discussions and findings related to medicinal product lifecycle benefit-risk monitoring. All studies must contribute insights into effective pharmaceutical policies, regulatory practices and drug safety to be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of regulatory science to academic researchers, regulatory authorities, pharmaceutical companies, policymakers, healthcare providers industry, and the public worldwide.