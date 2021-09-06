Main content

Specialty chief editor enrique roberto soriano Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires Buenos Aires , Argentina Specialty Chief Editor Rheumatic Drug Safety

Scope New and very welcome drugs for the treatment of different rheumatic diseases are approved by different regulatory agencies around the world every day, based in well performed clinical trials. However, drugs safety goes far beyond clinical trials, and needs the addition of many other types of studies and research, such as registries, prospective and retrospective cohort studies, etc. Additionally, research on drugs regulations and the effectiveness of different approaches and processes in different countries, such as biosimilars approvals for example, are also of growing importance. Rheumatic Drug Safety will therefore provide an all-encompassing Open Access resource for original high-quality research in the safety and regulation of drugs used in the treatment of rheumatic diseases. Readers will be able to find high quality manuscripts with a transparent review process, addressing new and old drugs safety, and how well different regulatory systems have worked around the world for Rheumatic diseases. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Drug survival and persistence

Drugs adverse events

Risk factors for adverse events

Drug Safety comparative studies

Prevention of adverse events

Approval and pharmacovigilance process

Safety outcomes of registries Frontiers in Drug Safety and Regulation is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

