florence van hunsel
Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb
's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Aurora, United States
Associate Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation
European Medicines Agency
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation
Sanofi Pasteur
Swiftwater, United States
Associate Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation
Pharmo Institute
Utrecht, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation
Mexican Social Security Institute
Mexico City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation
Vaccine Safety Initiative
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation
The University of Jordan
Aljubeiha, Jordan
Associate Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation
Moderna Inc
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Vaccine Safety and Regulation