Specialty chief editor ziqiang wang Boston College Chestnut Hill , United States Specialty Chief Editor Superconducting Materials

Scope The Superconducting Materials section of Frontiers in Electronic Materials publishes high-quality basic and applied research across the field of superconductivity. As one of the most profound electronic states of matter, understanding superconductivity has been the challenge and vitality of condensed matter and materials physics since its discovery 110 years ago, straddling both the fundamental and applied research in quantum materials. The advent of high temperature superconductivity in copper-based, iron-based, and hydride materials; the emergence of superconductivity in twisted bilayer graphene and topological materials; and the search for topological superconductors have pushed superconductivity research into a new era of fundamental and applied significance. The Superconducting Materials section in Frontiers Electronic Materials serves as an active platform for communicating advances in areas including, but not limited to · High-temperature superconductivity · Mechanisms of superconductivity · Phenomenology of superconductivity · Superconductors under high pressure · Superconductivity in topological materials · Topological superconductors · Superconductivity in quantum structures · Novel excitations of superconductors · Superconductivity and magnetism · Superconductivity and density waves · Superconducting devices and applications · Superconductors and quantum computing · New superconducting materials All published manuscripts should contribute insights into superconducting materials. Reports on solely technical aspects of applications do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Some aspects of applications of bulk superconductors relating to energy sciences will be considered in conjunction with our sister Journal, Frontiers in Energy Research. Frontiers in Electronic Materials is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

