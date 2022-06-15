Scope

The Superconducting Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of superconductivity in electronic materials.

Led by Alexei Fedorov from Berkeley Lab, the Superconducting Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of superconductivity, which connect fundamental research with practical applications across the field of superconductivity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

high-temperature superconductivity

mechanisms of superconductivity

new superconducting materials

novel excitations of superconductors

phenomenology of superconductivity

superconducting devices and applications

superconductivity and density waves

superconductivity and magnetism

superconductivity in quantum structures

superconductivity in topological materials

superconductors and quantum computing

superconductors under high pressure

topological superconductors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of superconducting materials, contributing to the advancement of this field. Reports on solely technical aspects of applications do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Some aspects of applications of bulk superconductors relating to energy sciences will be considered in conjunction with our sister Journal, Frontiers in Energy Research.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of superconductivity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.