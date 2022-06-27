razi ahmad
Palacký University, Olomouc
Olomouc, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Palacký University, Olomouc
Olomouc, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Al-Mustaqbal University College
Al-Hilla City, Iraq
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Energy Research Institute of Catalonia (IREC)
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
University of Salford
Salford, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Guwahati, India
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur
Jabalpur, India
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
National Centre of Scientific Research Demokritos
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland
Manno, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Hankyong National University
Anseong, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
National Institute of Technology, Silchar
Silchar, India
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas (FORTH)
Heraklion, Greece
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics
Eurac Research
Bolzano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Optoelectronics