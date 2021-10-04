Scope

The Energy Efficiency Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing technologies and solutions for improved energy efficiency.

Led by Dr. Grazia Leonzio from the University of Cagliari, the Energy Efficiency Technologies section welcomes submissions in the various domains of energy efficiency, which contribute to the development of transformative solutions for highly efficient energy use across different economic sectors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of data analytics and artificial intelligence

commercial and market instruments

customer behavior change

demand side management

intelligent internet of things systems

multi-vector energy systems

new processes and emerging technologies

smart operation and control techniques

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about technologies and strategies that enhance energy efficiency, reduce energy costs, and minimize carbon footprints, ultimately facilitating a smooth and affordable low-carbon transition.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the energy efficiency technologies, applications of data analytics and artificial intelligence, commercial and market instruments, customer behavior change, demand side management, intelligent internet of things systems, multi-vector energy systems, new processes and emerging technologies, and smart operation and control techniques in support of SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of energy efficiency to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.