Mission & scope

Archaeology has already a long history and it went through many theoretical changes, but it has never been as interesting and relevant as it is today. Such relevance stems from the combination of sophisticated theoretical approaches with powerful analytical procedures borrowed from the natural sciences. Among the many fields that compose the contemporary practice of the discipline, the most exciting is environmental archaeology.

Archaeology is a social science, but it has always sat in an awkward place between the humanities and the natural sciences because its subject matter is a matrix of cultural and natural elements. However, in the last years, major changes happened in our field with major impacts that are reshaping the discipline. Contributions from different fields such as chemistry, genetics, biology, and the earth sciences have amplified the capacity of archaeologists to understand the past and the present as well. The world today is going through a deep social and environmental crisis that threatens the very future of mankind on Earth. With almost 8 billion people, rising social inequality, rampant extinction of animals and plants - some of them yet unknown to science -, and resource depletion, among other things, the connections that our species have established with the natural world during the millennia have become a matter of interest to scientists and the public at large. So dramatic is such a crisis that there is an emerging consensus that the Earth may have entered a new geological epoch, the Anthropocene.

For the first time in the history of the discipline, archaeologists are being called to the public arena to contribute to debates related to, for instance, the role of ancient societies in the shaping of contemporary biomes, the connections of Pleistocene megafauna extinctions and past human practices, the pace of ancient migrations, the the resilience of landscapes in the face of human management and climatic change. These issues are hardly new for archaeology, but the discipline has never been so better equipped to address them as it is today.

Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology aims to be a venue for the publication of fresh research from such an exciting new field. We are a group of editors based in different parts of the world with a large experience in field and laboratory research, in some cases in places that have been traditionally overlooked by archaeology. We particularly want to promote the scholarship in environmental archaeology from scholars based in the global south who are doing cutting edge and relevant research which does not often get published in English.