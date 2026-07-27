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Simon Fraser University
Burnaby, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes
NGO Fundación Colombia Anfibia
Bogotá, Colombia
Associate Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes
National University of La Plata
La Plata, Argentina
Associate Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes
Pompeu Fabra University
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes