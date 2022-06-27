tim denham
Australian National University
Canberra, Australia
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology
Simon Fraser University
Burnaby, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Archeobotany
University of Miami
Coral Gables, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of Kiel/University of Haifa
Kiel/Haifa, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Zooarchaeology
Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology
Jena, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
NGO Fundación Colombia Anfibia
Bogotá, Colombia
Associate Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes
McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, Department of Archaeology, Faculty of Human, Social and Political Science, School of the Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
Finnish Museum of Natural History
Helsinki, Finland
Associate Editor
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
CONICET Mendoza
Mendoza, Argentina
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
National University of La Plata
La Plata, Argentina
Associate Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes
School of Archaeology and Ancient History, College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, University of Leicester
Leicester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
Pompeu Fabra University
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes
University of Stavanger
Stavanger, Norway
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
University of Oxford
Oxford, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Archaeological Isotope Analysis