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Australian National University
Canberra, Australia
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology
Simon Fraser University
Burnaby, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Landscape and Geological Processes
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Archeobotany
University of Miami
Coral Gables, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology