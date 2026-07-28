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The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Archeobotany
McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, Department of Archaeology, Faculty of Human, Social and Political Science, School of the Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
School of Archaeology and Ancient History, College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, University of Leicester
Leicester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
University of Stavanger
Stavanger, Norway
Associate Editor
Archeobotany