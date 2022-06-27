alison crowther
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Archeobotany
McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, Department of Archaeology, Faculty of Human, Social and Political Science, School of the Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
School of Archaeology and Ancient History, College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, University of Leicester
Leicester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
University of Stavanger
Stavanger, Norway
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
Dipartimento di Beni Culturali - Università del Salento
Lecce, Italy
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Canberra, Australia
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography
Yerevan, Armenia
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
Pompeu Fabra University
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
University of Tübingen, Institut of Archaeological Science
Tübingen, Germany
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Richmond, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Archeobotany
Maritime Cultures Research Institute, Vrije Universiteit Brussel
Brussels, Belgium
Associate Editor
Archeobotany