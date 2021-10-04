Scope

The Archaeological Isotope Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on isotopic studies in archaeological and historical contexts.

Led by Dr. Patrick Roberts from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History (MPI-SHH), the Archaeological Isotope Analysis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental archaeology, which connect contemporary understandings of biogeochemistry and ecology to the study of past climates, environments, diets, and geographical movement.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic ecological and feeding studies relevant to archaeological applications

exploration of past animal and plant management

human diet studies

identification of anthropogenically-driven ecosystem change

investigation of domestication and commensality

revealing palaeoenvironmental change directly related to human behavior

tracing palaeomobility and provenance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application and methodological improvement of isotopic analysis in the context of human history.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of past climates, environments, diets, and geographical movement, as well as anthropogenically-driven ecosystem change, domestication, commensality, and palaeoenvironmental change related to human behavior, contributing to SDGs 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), 15 (Life on Land), and 2 (Zero Hunger).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental archaeology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.