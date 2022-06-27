Scope

The Archaeological Isotope Analysis section of Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied isotopic studies of relevance to archaeological and historical contexts. Isotope Analysis is an ever-expanding branch of Archaeological Science that uses contemporary understandings of biogeochemistry and ecology to study past climates and environments, diets, and geographical movement. Major contemporary advances in this sub-field not only include the novel application and methodological improvement of ‘bulk’ approaches, but also isotopic analysis of individual compounds.

The Archaeological Isotope Analysis section solicits submissions applying isotopic methodologies in areas of significance for Environmental Archaeology including, but not limited to:

- Basic ecological and feeding studies of relevance to archaeological applications

- The study of human diet

- Tracing palaeomobility and provenance

- Revealing palaeoenvironmental change of direct relevance to human behavior

- Exploring past animal and plant management

- Investigating domestication and commensality

- Identifying anthropogenically-driven ecosystem change

All studies must contribute advances to Isotope Analysis in the context of human history. Reports focused solely on isotope analysis in palaeoclimatic, paleoenvironmental, ecological or palaeontological contexts without a direct connection to the human past do not fall within the scope of this section with Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, Frontiers in Earth Science, and Frontiers in Environmental Science representing more appropriate venues.