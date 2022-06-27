cheryl makarewicz
University of Kiel
Kiel , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Zooarchaeology
University of Kiel
Kiel , Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Zooarchaeology
Stockholm University
Stockholm , Sweden
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
Cardiff University
Cardiff , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
UMR7194 Histoire naturelle de l'Homme préhistorique (HNHP)
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
University of Haifa
Haifa , Israel
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City , United States
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
University of Groningen
Groningen , Netherlands
Associate Editor
Zooarchaeology
Bioarchaeology Laboratory, Central Laboratory, University of Tehran
Tehran , Iran
Review Editor
Zooarchaeology
Independent Researcher
- , Switzerland
Review Editor
Zooarchaeology
Freie Universität Berlin
Berlin , Germany
Review Editor
Zooarchaeology
Interdisciplinary Center for Archaeology and Evolution of Human Behaviour, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Algarve
Faro , Portugal
Review Editor
Zooarchaeology
University of Algarve
Faro , Portugal
Review Editor
Zooarchaeology
Senckenberg Research Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment (S-HEP)
Tübingen , Germany
Review Editor
Zooarchaeology
Centre for Isotope Research, Energy and Sustainability Research Institute Groningen, Faculty of Science and Engineering, University of Groningen
Groningen , Netherlands
Review Editor
Zooarchaeology
Texas A&M University
College Station, Texas , United States
Review Editor
Zooarchaeology