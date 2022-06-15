Scope

The Advanced Oxidation Processes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and application of advanced oxidation processes for environmental remediation.

Led by Dr. Jia-Qian Jiang from Glasgow Caledonian University, the Advanced Oxidation Processes section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental chemistry, which aim to address the challenges and opportunities in the field of advanced oxidation processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

activated Fe(VI) related oxidation

electro-Fenton

electrochemical oxidation

Fenton reaction and photo-Fenton

hydrogen peroxide/UV + hν

heterogeneous photocatalysis (TiO2/UV)

ozone and catalyst (e.g., Fe(II))

ozone and hydrogen peroxide

ozone at elevated pH

ozone/H2O2/UV

ozone/UV + hν

oxidation products generated by advanced oxidation processes

peracetic acid/UV

persulfate-based oxidation

photoelectro-Fenton

sonolysis

toxicity of effluents from advanced oxidation processes treatment

wet oxidation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the science and development of advanced oxidation processes through laboratory, pilot, or industrial scale studies, as well as process intensification and optimization, reactor design, and scale-up.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the advanced oxidation processes for environmental remediation and environmental chemistry, contributing to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.