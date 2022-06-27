Main content

Specialty chief editor varsha srivastava University of Oulu Oulu , Finland Specialty Chief Editor Chemical Treatments

Scope The Chemical Treatments specialty section of Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the field of chemical treatment of wastewater, contaminated soils, oil spills, municipal sludge and hazardous waste. It covers a broad range of topics including photocatalytic advanced oxidation processes, electrochemical treatment, adsorption, flocculation, coagulation, precipitation, ion exchange, chlorination and neutralization. The section aims to host significant advances in related areas including, but not limited to: • Fabrication of efficient ion-exchange/adsorbent materials for chemical treatments • Development of catalytic membrane for chemical treatments • Integration of different chemical treatment approaches • Computational approach and structural studies for identification of potential chemicals • Tailoring of electrode for electrochemical treatment • Electrochemical oxidation, electrocoagulation • Chemical treatment for resource recovery • Lifecycle assessment of chemical treatment • Hazardous waste management and regulations • Chemical treatment of e-waste for resource recovery • Treatment of emerging pollutants from contaminated soil • Chemical treatment of nuclear waste • Mining waste treatment by chemical treatment • Decontamination of oil polluted soil by chemical treatment • Chemical treatment of explosive waste contaminated soil and wastewater • Treatment of municipal sludge by chemical treatment Chemical treatment plays a significant role in industrial and municipal wastewater and contaminated soils treatment. All studies must contribute insights about chemical treatment applications or integrated chemical treatment processes. Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Chem.

Abbreviation fenvc

Electronic ISSN 2673-4486

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Chemical Treatments welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Chemical Treatments, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.