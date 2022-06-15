Scope

The Chemical Treatments section focuses on the study and application of chemical treatment methods for environmental remediation.

Under the guidance of Dr. Varsha Srivastava from the University of Oulu, the Chemical Treatments section explores various aspects of environmental chemistry, aiming to address challenges in treating wastewater, contaminated soils, oil spills, municipal sludge, and hazardous waste.

This section considers a wide range of topics, including:

chemical treatment for resource recovery

chemical treatment of e-waste for resource recovery

chemical treatment of explosive waste contaminated soil and wastewater

chemical treatment of nuclear waste

computational approaches and structural studies for identification of potential chemicals

decontamination of oil polluted soil by chemical treatment

development of catalytic membranes for chemical treatments

electrochemical oxidation and electrocoagulation

fabrication of efficient ion-exchange/adsorbent materials for chemical treatments

hazardous waste management and regulations

integration of different chemical treatment approaches

lifecycle assessment of chemical treatment

mining waste treatment by chemical treatment

treatment of emerging pollutants from contaminated soil

treatment of municipal sludge by chemical treatment

tailoring of electrodes for electrochemical treatment

Submissions to this section should provide comprehensive knowledge about the applications and integration of chemical treatment processes in environmental remediation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental remediation, wastewater treatment, hazardous waste management, and resource recovery, in alignment with SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Chemical Treatments to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.