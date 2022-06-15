Scope

The Electrochemical Environmental Engineering section is committed to publishing research centered on the application of electrochemical principles to address environmental challenges for sustainable development.

Under the guidance of Dr. Veera Gnaneswar Gude from Purdue University Northwest, the Electrochemical Environmental Engineering section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of electrochemical environmental engineering, aiming to develop innovative solutions for water, air, and soil environments.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

bioelectrochemical engineering for environmental remediation

bioelectrochemical materials for sustainable design and engineering

bioelectrochemical processes for fuels and valuable chemical production

bioelectrochemistry for water infrastructure protection

electrochemical biotechnology

electrochemical energy storage combined with water purification and renewable energy generation

electrochemical engineering for environmental health management

electrochemical engineering for public health protection

electrochemical treatment of air pollutants

electrochemistry for biosensor and sensor development for environmental protection

electrochemistry for desalination of saline waters

electrochemistry for food-energy-water nexus

electrochemistry for water-energy-environment nexus

electrochemistry for water purification

electrochemistry for wastewater reclamation

electrochemistry for 'forever chemical' destruction (e.g., PFAS, PFOS)

environmental bioelectrochemistry

resource recovery from waste streams

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the application of electrochemical science and engineering principles for environmental protection, with an emphasis on interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary research addressing complex environmental phenomena.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the electrochemical environmental engineering, water purification, wastewater reclamation, resource recovery, desalination, pollutant destruction, energy storage, bioelectrochemistry, environmental remediation, sustainable design, air pollution treatment, environmental health management, public health protection, biosensor development, and water infrastructure protection (SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, and 13).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Electrochemical Environmental Engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.