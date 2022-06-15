Scope

The Environmental Analytical Methods section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of environmental processes through analytical methodologies.

Led by Dr. Armando Duarte from the University of Aveiro, the Environmental Analytical Methods section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental chemistry, which contribute to the enhancement of knowledge in environmental protection and sustainable development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of uncertainties in measurements with environmental significance

analytical methods for emerging environmental issues

analytical quality control and quality assurance

fit-for-purpose methods for key species in environmental matrices

methodologies for large data sets and extraction of environmentally relevant information

multidimensional analytical methods for complex environmental matrices

reference materials, method validation, and chemometrics in environmental analysis

sampling, sample processing, separation, analyte detection, and quantification

speciation analysis and related analytical issues in environmental chemistry

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the analytical methodologies and their application in understanding environmental processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of environmental processes, environmental protection, and sustainable development (SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, SDG 13: Climate Action, SDG 14: Life Below Water, and SDG 15: Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.