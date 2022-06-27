Main content

Scope The Environmental Analytical Methods specialty section of Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the field of Environmental Chemistry. Environmental Analytical Methods are a fundamental part of Environmental Analytical Chemistry in as much as it covers all the analytical features associated with the characterization and evaluation of biogeochemical phenomena relevant for the advancement of knowledge in environmental processes. Environmental Analytical Methods are of essence for testing environmental hypotheses, and for obtaining experimental data to support decisions on environmental protection and sustainable development. Therefore, this interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in all aspects of Environmental Analytical Methods including, but not limited to: · Sampling, Sample Processing, Separation, Analyte Detection and Quantification · Assessment of uncertainties in measurements with environmental significance · Analytical Quality Control and Quality Assurance · Speciation analysis and related analytical issues in environmental chemistry · Fit-for-purpose methods for key species in environmental matrices · Multidimensional analytical methods for complex environmental matrices · Methodologies for large data sets and extraction of environmental relevant information · Analytical methods for emerging environmental issues · Reference materials, method validation and chemometrics in environmental analysis All studies must contribute to the advancement of analytical methodologies and concomitantly to deepen the knowledge into environmental processes by taking into consideration analytical data gathered from matrices associated with environmental issues. Review papers will also be accepted if they contribute to a timely coverage of topics of interest in Environmental Analytical Chemistry. Reports dealing with analysis of samples not related to a clear environmental issue do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

