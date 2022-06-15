Scope

The Separation Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing environmental and energy issues through innovative separation methods.

Led by Dr. Haiqing Lin from the University at Buffalo, the Separation Technologies section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental chemistry, which connect the development and application of separation methods to their environmental impact.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

air pollution control technology

emerging membrane separation processes

new approaches for desalination

novel separation methods for alleviating climate change

novel separation, isolation, and filtration processes for environmental applications

syntheses and characterizations of advanced functional materials for environmental remediation using separations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental or practical aspects of separation technologies and their effects on the environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the environmental chemistry, novel separation methods, air pollution control technology, and desalination in relation to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.