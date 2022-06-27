Main content

Specialty chief editor haiqing lin University at Buffalo Buffalo , United States Specialty Chief Editor Separation Technologies

Scope Separation processes are closely related to environmental and energy issues worldwide. The Separation Technologies section of Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry publishes high quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of environmental separations and will focus on both traditional and emerging separation methods. This section aims to promote multidisciplinary research and to mutually communicate the effects of separation technology on our environment. Areas covered by the section include, but not limited to: · Novel separation, isolation and filtration processes for environmental applications · Syntheses and characterizations of advanced functional materials for environmental remediation using separations · Emerging membrane separation processes · New approaches for desalination · Air pollution control technology · Novel separation methods for alleviating climate change All studies should provide new insights into the fundamental or practical aspects of separation technologies on the environment. The reported syntheses, processes, theories and technologies must attract broad interest from diverse disciplines. Studies relating to sorption processes should be submitted to the Sorption Technologies section and studies related to analytical separations should be submitted to the Environmental Analytical Methods section. Frontiers in Environmental Chemistry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Chem.

Abbreviation fenvc

Electronic ISSN 2673-4486

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Separation Technologies welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Separation Technologies, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.